May 11 (Reuters) - RiceBran Technologies:

* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016

* Q1 2017 consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders $ 0.32 per share

* "Sees further streamlining efforts generating additional operating leverage throughout 2017"