* Ricebran Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $10 million versus $9.9 million

Ricebran Technologies- Q4 2016 consolidated net loss was $1.4 million consistent with a consolidated net loss of $1.4 million recorded in Q4 2015