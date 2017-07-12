FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rich Pro Investments updates on cash offer to be made for Asa Resource at 2.1p/shr
July 12, 2017

BRIEF-Rich Pro Investments updates on cash offer to be made for Asa Resource at 2.1p/shr

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Asa Resource Group Plc

* Cash offer for Asa Resource Group Plc

* Cash offer to be made for share capital of Asa which is not already owned by RPI at a price of 2.1 pence per asa share

* Offer at premium of approximately 64.7 per cent to closing price of 1.275 pence per asa share on 11 July 2017

* Offer values entire existing issued share capital of Asa (including RPI's existing shareholding) at approximately £35.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

