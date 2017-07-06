BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America opens new North American headquarters in Plano, Texas
* New headquarters in Texas is part of co's $10 billion U.S. Investment over next five years
July 6 Richelieu Hardware Ltd:
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.30
* Q2 sales rose 11.9 percent to C$243.3 million
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017
* Transition metals corp says it has optioned its homathko project in british columbia to shamrock enterprises inc