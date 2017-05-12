BRIEF-Richemont ends one stock buyback, starts another

May 12 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

* Says richemont announces end of share buy-back programme initiated in may 2014 and launch of a new programme

* Says announces a new programme to buy-back up to 10 million richemont 'a' shares through market over next three years, representing 1.7 % of capital and 1.0 % of voting rights

* Richemont says repurchased a total of 5 185 000 'a' shares, representing 0.9 % of capital and 0.5 % of voting rights under expiriing buyback