6 months ago
BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q4 earnings per share C$0.02
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q4 earnings per share C$0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc:

* Richmont Mines reports fourth quarter and annual financial results; record performance at the island gold mine

* Q4 revenue rose 39 percent to c$44.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Richmont Mines Inc - company-wide production for quarter was 29,505 ounces of gold (27,759 ounces sold), a 32% increase over q4 2015

* Richmont Mines Inc - "in 2017 we will continue to focus on positioning island gold mine for long-term success" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

