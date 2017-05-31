FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Richter Capital sends letter to Hill International's board regarding interim CEO compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Richter Capital says sends letter to board of directors of Hill International regarding interim CEO compensation

* Richter Capital - collectively, own about 10.6 million shares, or 20.4%, of outstanding common stock of Hill International, Inc

* Richter Capital - will be voting against proposal 3, advisory say-on-pay vote on named executive officer compensation

* Richter Capital - will be voting to withhold our votes for re-election of incumbent director Steven R. Curts

* Richter Capital - will also be voting to withhold our votes for re-election of incumbent director Alan S. Fellheimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

