March 24 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Hungary's Richter says its board proposes 106 forints ($0.3692) per share dividend on 2016 results - statement

* Richter paid 72 forints per share dividend on 2015 earnings

* To hold annual shareholder meeting on April 26 Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange Further company coverage: ($1 = 287.0900 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)