BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics
* Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc
June 16 Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd :
* Connected Transaction investment in a joint venture
* Shanghai Rich Medical and Zhou He entered into equity transfer agreement
* Target co will be held as to 55% by Shanghai Rich Medical and 45% by partner
* Deal for a consideration of RMB1.1 million
* Shanghai Rich Medical agreed to acquire and Zhou He agreed to sell 55% equity interests of Sichuan Rich Medical Technology
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27