April 11 (Reuters) - Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:

* Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement

* RIDGEWOOD CANADIAN INVESTMENT GRADE BOND - Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund is undertaking a private placement of 408,021 units of fund

* Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund - private placement at a price of $14.34 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $5.85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: