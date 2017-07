July 3 RIETER HOLDING AG:

* RIETER ACQUIRES THE SSM TEXTILE MACHINERY DIVISION FROM SCHWEITER

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO CHF 124.2 MILLION, CONSISTING OF ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CHF 100.0 MILLION AND LIQUID FUNDS.

* IS FINANCING THE PURCHASE PRICE FROM EXISTING FUNDS

* ACQUISITION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE

* THE BUSINESS WILL BE ATTACHED TO THE BUSINESS GROUP COMPONENTS AS AN INDEPENDENT UNIT

* RIETER WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SSM IN ITS CURRENT FORM AND WITH THE EXISTING MANAGEMENT