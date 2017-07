July 20 (Reuters) - RIETER HOLDING AG

* H1 SALES CHF 415.2 MILLION VERSUS CHF 436.9 MILLION YEAR AGO, EBIT OF CHF 16.0 MILLION AND NET PROFIT OF CHF 10.9 MILLION AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL

* OVERALL IN 2017, RIETER EXPECTS SLIGHTLY HIGHER SALES THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR AND AN EBIT SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR (BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS)