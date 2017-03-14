FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Rieter Holding sees stable sales and profitability for 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 14, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Rieter Holding sees stable sales and profitability for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Rieter Holding AG:

* In spite of the 9 percent decline in sales, Rieter achieved an EBIT margin of 6.0 percent (56.5 million Swiss francs ($56.11 million)) and a net profit of 4.5 percent of sales (42.7 million francs) in FY

* Free cash flow at 76.3 million francs – increase of dividend proposed to 5.00 francs

* Board of directors of Rieter Holding Ltd. proposes to the annual general meeting on April 5, 2017, to elect Bernhard Jucker as chairman of the board of directors

* Despite low visibility in the sales markets, Rieter expects sales and profitability for 2017 to be at the level of the previous year (before restructuring costs) Source text - bit.ly/2n3NT8w Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0070 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.