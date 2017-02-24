Feb 24 Rightmove Plc:

* FY underlying operating profit rose 15 percent to 166.2 million stg

* Revenue up 15 pct year on year with growth across all business areas

* Final dividend 32 penceper share

* Total dividend 51 penceper share