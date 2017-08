March 31 (Reuters) - Rignet Inc

* Rignet Inc - approved a special cash retention bonus payable to Charles Schneider, CFO, equal to one times Schneider's current base salary

* Rignet Inc - award will be paid in two equal installments of $162,500 on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2nTBDI6) Further company coverage: