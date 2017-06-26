Nestle "committed" to strategy as activist investor moves in
LONDON, June 26 Nestle, the world's largest food maker, remains committed to its strategy, as it faces criticism from activist shareholder Third Point from the United States.
June 26 Rio Tinto Plc:
* Confirms Yancoal as preferred buyer of its thermal coal assets in Australia given high level of completion certainty and a further improved offer of $2.69 billion
* "Revised offer from Yancoal of $2.69 billion offers compelling value to our shareholders for our Australian thermal coal assets"- Rio Tinto CEO
* Yancoal's most recent offer includes increased break fee amount provided by Yancoal's parent company, Yankuang, from $100 million to $225 million
* "Believe it is in best interests of our shareholders to take greater certainty of Yancoal's strong proposal"- Rio Tinto CEO
* Board considered both of latest offers; recommending Yancoal's improved offer to shareholders
SYDNEY, June 26 Rio Tinto on Monday confirmed Yancoal Australia as the preferred buyer for its Australian Coal & Allied unit after the China-backed company lifted its offer to $2.69 billion to top a rival bid from Glencore.