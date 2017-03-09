BRIEF-BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
March 9 Rio Tinto Plc:
* Says chairman Jan du Plessis has informed board that he intends to retire as chairman after completion of an orderly succession process
* Planning for chair succession by board commenced in June 2016 after announcement of appointment of J-S Jacques as CEO
* Senior independent director John Varley is leading process to appoint a new chairman
* Says successor expected to be announced before end of 2017
* Du Plessis retiring as chairman by no later than 2018 annual general meeting in australia
* Du Plessis will join BT Group board as a non-executive director on June 1, 2017 and become chairman of BT effective Nov 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 10 Data center operator Cyxtera is the first leveraged loan issuer to try to protect itself from moves by the US government to cut tax deductibility on interest payments that would make buyout financing more expensive.