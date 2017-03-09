March 9 Rio Tinto Plc:

* Says chairman Jan du Plessis has informed board that he intends to retire as chairman after completion of an orderly succession process

* Planning for chair succession by board commenced in June 2016 after announcement of appointment of J-S Jacques as CEO

* Senior independent director John Varley is leading process to appoint a new chairman

* Says successor expected to be announced before end of 2017

* Du Plessis retiring as chairman by no later than 2018 annual general meeting in australia

* Du Plessis will join BT Group board as a non-executive director on June 1, 2017 and become chairman of BT effective Nov 1, 2017