June 23 Rio Tinto Plc:

* Acknowledges it received revised proposal from Glencore to buy Coal & Allied Industries Limited

* Board will give new proposal appropriate consideration and will provide a further update in advance of general meeting

* Matching rights process, pursuant to which Yancoal will have two business days to present a counter offer, would then be implemented

* If Glencore's revised proposal is deemed superior and in interest of shareholders then board to adjourn general meeting of Rio Tinto Plc