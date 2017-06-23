June 23 Rio Tinto Plc:
* Acknowledges it received revised proposal from Glencore to
buy Coal & Allied Industries Limited
* Board will give new proposal appropriate consideration and
will provide a further update in advance of general meeting
* Matching rights process, pursuant to which Yancoal will
have two business days to present a counter offer, would then be
implemented
* If Glencore's revised proposal is deemed superior and in
interest of shareholders then board to adjourn general meeting
of Rio Tinto Plc
