April 5 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* RIOCAN REIT ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SERIES Z SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES

* SAYS DEBENTURES, WERE SOLD AT PAR WILL CARRY A COUPON RATE OF 2.194 PCT AND WILL MATURE ON APRIL 9, 2021

* NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED BY RIOCAN TO FUND DEVELOPMENT, FOR PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, TO REPAY CERTAIN INDEBTEDNESS