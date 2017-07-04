July 4 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Riocan REIT provides an update on its capital recycling program

* Completed sale of its Cambie Street Property in Vancouver, B.C. for a sale price of $94.2 million

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust- Entered firm agreement to sell portfolio of 6 chartered bank branches located in B.C. at price of $30.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: