May 4 (Reuters) - Risanamento SpA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 652,000 ($710,158.40) versus EUR 2.8 million year ago

* Q1 net loss EUR 4.5 million versus loss EUR 6.8 million year ago

* Expects FY 2017 to be negative but improving compared to FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)