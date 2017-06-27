UPDATE 1-At last minute, Western Digital resubmits bid for Toshiba chip unit
* Not clear if Western Digital bid has been significantly revised
June 27Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it signed agreement with a Shanghai-based industry development firm to cooperate on research of traditional Chinese medicine and the traditional medicine of ethnic minorities as well as related pharma resources development
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fNEzbV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Not clear if Western Digital bid has been significantly revised
LONDON, June 27 A drop in autos stocks after Germany's Schaeffler cut its profit outlook and disappointment over a failed buyout of Stada hit European shares on Tuesday, offsetting gains among basic resources firms and Spain's Bankia.