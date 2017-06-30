BRIEF-City Developments says Hong Ren Wong retires as chairman
Advises that Hong Ren Wong is retiring as chairman
June 30 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says its unit enters into cooperation framework agreement for a tourism development project in Xinglong county, Hebei province, with local government
Bonfire announced it has raised $11 million in financing