BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
May 22Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says the co's controlling unit signed agreement with Luanping county government and a U.S. farming company on construction of demonstration farm project, for local agriculture and tourism development
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.