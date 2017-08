April 24 (Reuters) - Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y at 458.0 million yuan ($66.53 million)

* Says unit signs framework agreement on tourism project with total investment at about 15.0 billion yuan

