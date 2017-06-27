BRIEF-BioNitrogen says unable to reorganize under protection of Chapter 11
* BioNitrogen announces results of chapter 11 process, the shutdown of all corporate activity and the resignation of chairman and CEO, Graham Copley
Riskified
* Riskified says secured an additional $33million of growth stage funding, bringing the company's total funding to $64million
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's São Paulo state will send officials and advisors to China, Europe and North America next month to meet investors interested in the privatization of state-controlled power firm CESP, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.