BRIEF-Ritchie Bros reports Q1 revenue $124.5 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc

* Ritchie Bros. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $124.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $126 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers- Gross auction proceeds challenged during quarter primarily due to oil, gas dislocation surge receding in western canada,fewer large dispersals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: