4 months ago
BRIEF-Rite Aid reports Q4 loss per share of $0.02
April 25, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rite Aid reports Q4 loss per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp

* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $8.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.25 billion

* Q4 same store sales fell 3 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extended duration of merger process with Walgreens Boots Alliance is having a negative impact on results

* "Continue to face reimbursement rate challenges that we have been unable to offset with drug cost reductions"

* WBA, Co continue to be actively engaged in discussions with federal trade commission regarding deal,working toward close of deal by July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

