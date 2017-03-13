FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ritter Pharma says on March 1, co held type C informational meeting with U.S. FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ritter pharmaceuticals - on march 1, co held type c informational meeting with u.s. Fda to discuss development plans and its current clinical trial for treatment of lactose intolerance

* Focus of meeting was to gain feedback about company s statistical analysis plan

* Ritter pharma-to modify aspects of its sap, including modifying its primary endpoint to combine abdominal pain with relevant secondary endpoints to establish abdominal composite score Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nh4dDp) Further company coverage:

