DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 2 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ritter Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of new patents for its lactose intolerance treatment, RP-G28, and provides an update on its path forward into Phase 3
* Will be holding an end of Phase 2 meeting with FDA to present and discuss Phase 3 plan for RP-G28
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company

* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company