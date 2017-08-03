BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals reports further analysis from its phase 2b/3 trial results demonstrating significant reductions in lactose intolerance symptoms

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals reports further analysis from its phase 2b/3 trial results demonstrating significant reductions in lactose intolerance symptoms

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals - ‍Analysis shows clinically meaningful benefit from symptoms, global patient-reported and real-world assessments​

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals- ‍treatment effect suggests clinically meaningful benefit to subjects in significantly reducing symptoms of lactose intolerance​

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc - Study demonstrated safety with no serious adverse events related to treatment

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍Company has been granted an end of phase 2 meeting with FDA, which will take place by end of 2017​

* Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc - Company has also commenced manufacturing efforts and plans to commence phase 3 clinical program in first half of 2018

