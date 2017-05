April 27 Riverview Bancorp Inc:

* Riverview Bancorp earns $2.0 million in fourth fiscal quarter and $7.4 million for fiscal 2017; completes transaction with Mbank, total assets surpass $1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Riverview Bancorp Inc - net interest income increased $1.9 million to $9.3 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 compared to $7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: