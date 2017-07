July 25 (Reuters) - Riverview Bancorp Inc

* Riverview Bancorp earnings increase to $2.7 million in first fiscal quarter 2018; highlighted by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Riverview Bancorp Inc - Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 33%, to $10.4 million for Q1 of 2018 versus $7.8 million in first fiscal quarter a year ago