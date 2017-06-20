UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 20 RLJ Entertainment Inc-
* RLJ Entertainment says broadened its strategic partnership with amc networks to accelerate its content investments and other strategic initiatives for acorn tv
* Says AMC Networks tranche a term loan was expanded to $23 million from $13 million
* RLJ Entertainment - AMC also extended maturity on base amount by one year to 2020 with additional amount due in 2021
* RLJ Entertainment says its chairman robert johnson converts 100% of preferred stock into common stock
* RLJ Entertainment - AMC Networks exercised $5 million of its tranche a warrants into rlje common stock at $3 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.