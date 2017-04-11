BRIEF-Rm group-memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition

April 11 (Reuters) - RM Group Holdings Ltd:
* Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To A Proposed Acquisition
* Company, as potential purchaser, entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with potential vendors
* Company has agreed to deposit hk$1 million in cash as a refundable earnest money for proposed acquisition
* Co intends to acquire, and potential vendors intend to dispose of, all or part of issued share capital in a company
