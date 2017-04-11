FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Rm group-memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rm group-memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - RM Group Holdings Ltd:

* Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To A Proposed Acquisition

* Company, as potential purchaser, entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with potential vendors

* Company has agreed to deposit hk$1 million in cash as a refundable earnest money for proposed acquisition

* Co intends to acquire, and potential vendors intend to dispose of, all or part of issued share capital in a company

