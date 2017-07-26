BRIEF-RMP Energy announces new management team transition

1 Min Read
July 26 (Reuters) - RMP Energy Inc
* RMP Energy announces new management team transition
* RMP Energy Inc says formation of a new executive management team for company
* RMP Energy Inc - New team will include Rob Colcleugh as chief executive officer
* RMP Energy Inc - tim Krysak to be president and chief operating officer
* RMP Energy Inc says Dean Bernhard will continue as RMP's vice president finance and chief financial officer
* RMP Energy Inc says for Q2 of 2017, company produced a corporate average daily production level of approximately 3,500 boe/d