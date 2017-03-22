FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting Elmworth delineation success
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting Elmworth delineation success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - RMP Energy Inc

* RMP Energy provides operations update highlighting Elmworth delineation success, updates market guidance and reports year-end reserves and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Says RMP expects to have 13-30 well tied into company-owned infrastructure and placed on-production later this week

* Says in addition to 13-30 well, co is budgeted to drill three more (3.0 net) montney horizontal wells at Waskahigan this year

* For 2017, company is budgeting to incur $49 million in exploration and development capital expenditures

* For second half of 2017, company is forecasting production to average approximately 4,500 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

