5 months ago
BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp

* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt

* RNC Minerals- 68 pct owned unit, True North Nickel entered into LoI with Focused Capital Corp to spin out TNN, via a reverse take-over of focused

* RNC Minerals - TNN has entered into an option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources on two gold properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

