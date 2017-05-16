FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
May 16, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-RNC says FY gold production expected to be 50-60,000 ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp:

* RNC announces Q1 2017 results, beta hunt and financing update

* Gold material mined during quarter was 1,133 tonnes per day, up 56 pct compared to Q1 of 2016

* RNC incurred a net loss of $4.4 million ($0.02 per share) for three months ended March 31, 2017

* RNC has agreed to terms on a $10 million convertible four-year debt facility

* FY 2017 gold production is now expected to be 50-60,000 ounces at an all-in-sustaining-cost of us$1,100-1,200 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

