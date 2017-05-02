May 2 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc :

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces preferred stock investment, credit facility refinancing plans and new executive management team

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - announced an about $540 million redeemable preferred stock investment from affiliates of Elliott Management

* Proceeds from investment were used to pay off and terminate company's senior credit facility

* Roadrunner anticipates hiring a Chief Financial Officer in near future