Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc :
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces preferred stock investment, credit facility refinancing plans and new executive management team
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - announced an about $540 million redeemable preferred stock investment from affiliates of Elliott Management
* Proceeds from investment were used to pay off and terminate company's senior credit facility
* Roadrunner anticipates hiring a Chief Financial Officer in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.