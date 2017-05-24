FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence Rogers as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems says prior to joining roadrunner, Rogers served for four years as chief financial officer for Heico Companies

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems -announced that it is moving its corporate headquarters to its existing office in Downers Grove, Illinois

* Says approximately 185 positions will remain at Cudahy location with no workforce reduction planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

