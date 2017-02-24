BRIEF-Thai Wacoal FY net profit 311 million baht
* Fy revenue 4.14 billion baht versus 3.97 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Robert Friman International AB (publ) :
* Q4 total revenue 106.9 million Swedish crowns ($12 million)versus 76.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 1.6 million crowns versus 0.5 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend for 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9768 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy revenue 4.14 billion baht versus 3.97 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit signs strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Co Ltd
* Past chairman Stewart Washer will remain on board as a non-executive director.