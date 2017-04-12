BRIEF-Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-K filing
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
April 12 ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
* SIGNS A DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT WITH KIDSBO FROM GERMANY
* KIDSBO WILL DISTRIBUTE ANGEL BLISS IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vince Holding Corp announces delay in fiscal 2016 10-k filing
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.