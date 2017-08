March 17 (Reuters) - Robinson Europe SA:

* Q1 2016/2017 net loss of 103,331 zlotys ($25,845) versus loss of 488,084 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 2016/2017 revenue 2.7 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Maintains its FY 2016-2017 financial forecast of EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9978 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)