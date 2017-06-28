UPDATE 2-Few changes in new Romanian PM's cabinet after row over anti-graft laws
* Predecessor ousted amid rift over shift on corruption (Adds PM comment, analyst, detail)
June 28 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche Holding Ag - added 22q11.2 deletion testing to menu of harmony prenatal test
* Roche Holding Ag- harmony RUO and CE-IVD kit will be available globally in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Predecessor ousted amid rift over shift on corruption (Adds PM comment, analyst, detail)
* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration