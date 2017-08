June 5 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* Roche receives FDA approval for CMV viral load testing on cobas 6800/8800 systems

* Roche Holding Ag says in addition to CMV assay, Roche has FDA-approved viral load tests for hiv-1, hcv and hbv for cobas 6800/8800 system