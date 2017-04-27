FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Roche's O'Day says has seen no more thromboembolic events with ACE910
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 27, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Roche's O'Day says has seen no more thromboembolic events with ACE910

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Roche

* Drugs head Dan O'Day says access limitations for multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus in United States 'are really none'

* Says he is hopeful ACE910 will be available to hemophilia patients by end of 2017, early 2018

* O'Day says has seen no more significant thromboembolic events with ACE910 beyond those already reported

* Says Lucentis sales seen rising in FY2017, though pace may slow from 9 percent in first quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.