3 months ago
BRIEF-Rockbridge Resources signs amalgamation agreement with 1100556 B.C. Ltd
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rockbridge Resources signs amalgamation agreement with 1100556 B.C. Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Rockbridge Resources Inc:

* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC

* Rockbridge proposes amalgamation

* Upon completion of amalgamation, it is anticipated that board of directors of Amalco will comprise of three individuals

* It is proposed that common shares of company be consolidated on basis of 2.25 current shares for one post-consolidation share

* Company has now signed an amalgamation agreement with 1100556 b.c. Ltd of Vancouver, BC

* Rockbridge and BC shall amalgamate to form Amalco as a new reporting issuer

* Application to be made to list amalgamated company ("AMALCO") on CSE, to delist Co's common shares from TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNWBZyNDa] Further company coverage:

