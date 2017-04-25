FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rocket Internet FY group revenue at 50.4 mln euros
April 25, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Rocket Internet FY group revenue at 50.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE:

* Aggregate revenue across focus sectors food & groceries, fashion, general merchandise and home & living grew by 29% from 1.7 billion euros in 2015 to 2.2 billion euros ($2.39 billion)in 2016

* Delivery Hero increased gross merchandise volume from 1.4 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros in 2016 and revenue from 166 million euros to 297 million euros

* In 2016, online home & living companies westwing and home24 respectively reduced adjusted EBITDA losses from -49.9 million euros to -13.8 million euros and -75.3 million euros to -40.1 million euros

* Rocket Internet group's FY 2016 revenue of 50.4 million euros and consolidated loss of -741.5 million euros have been impacted primarily by deconsolidation of subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

