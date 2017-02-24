BRIEF-Dusolo provides update on status of annual financial statement filing
* Dusolo provides update on status of 2016 annual financial statement filing
Feb 24 Rockhaven Resources Ltd
* Rockhaven announces financing with coeur mining
* Offering to consist of sale of 3.75 million rockhaven common shares at a price of $0.18 per share for total proceeds of $675,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo provides update on status of 2016 annual financial statement filing
* Encore Capital Group Inc prices private placement of convertible senior notes
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech